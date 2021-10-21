Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk Baltimore 2021 on October 24 is virtual

BALTIMORE — If anyone can get you on your feet and dancing, it's Zumba instructor Corissa Anderson.

With a big smile on her face, she moves and shakes to the beat of the music. Watching her dance, it's hard to believe that when she was born her parents were told by doctors all the things Corissa may never be able to do because she has Down Syndrome.

"She has definitely surpassed everything they talked to us and said she may never walk, she may never talk, she may never read or go to college," said Janet Anderson, Corissa's mom.

In her 26 years of life, Corissa has done it all. She cheered for River Hill High School, graduated from UMBC's Success Program, worked an office job before the pandemic and teaches exercise classes like Zumba and Le Blast.

"She’s been doing great, she just gets me motivated and gets me up," said Janet. "This population is often under-estimated and they’re just, to me, awesome."

Corissa will lead a virtual warm-up routine for the Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk Baltimore on Sunday October 24. The event benefits the Chesapeake Down Syndrome Parent Group (CDSPG).

"The donations that we raise this year provide next year’s programs. Any support we can get, any like or share or gift is a big difference," said Amanda Mummert, the group's executive director.

Donations go toward things like Corissa's weekly cardio dance class that she teaches through CDSPG.

"At Chesapeake Down Syndrome, we do the best we can to make sure that we’re showing that people with Down Syndrome have lives just like the rest of us and participate in society and they’re awesome to be with at the same time," said Mummert.

And Corissa has a pretty awesome warm-up routine planned that you won't want to miss.

"I’m very excited to lead Zumba. I do Zumba everyday!" she said.

"They want what everybody else wants and they’re more alike than different. I think that’s the message," said Janet.

There will be virtual events before and after the walk on Sunday, which can be viewed through CDSPG's social media pages. The virtual opening ceremony is set to begin at 9 a.m. For information on how to participate and donate, click here.