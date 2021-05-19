Southampton Middle School raises more than $15k to benefit The Harford Family House

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Southampton Middle School students raised more than $15,000 in its 3rd annual Hoops for a Home fundraiser to benefit The Harford Family House.

The event was a bit different this year due to COVID-19, but pandemic life did not stop the kids from raising a significant amount of money. Over the past three years, Southampton Middle has donated approximately $70,000 to The Harford Family House, which is the largest shelter for homeless families with children in Harford County.

