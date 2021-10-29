Sleep In Heavenly Peace provides beds to Harford County families in need

HARFORD COUNTY — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is a non profit organization dedicated to hand making and delivering beds to kids in need. It was founded in Idaho back in 2012 and now has three hundred different chapters across the country.

Karin Dubois first saw the non profit on Facebook and was inspired right away to start its first local chapter in Maryland. Over the past four years, Karin and her team of volunteers have donated four hundred handmade beds to children in Harford County. "The joy with each delivery just jump starts your heart," Dubois said.

Sleep In Heavenly Peace is always looking for volunteers and needs help with bed deliveries coming up on November 20 and December 18. It is also in need of new quilts and comforters to accompany its donations.

If you are interested in supporting or volunteering or would like to request a bed for a child in need, click here for more information.