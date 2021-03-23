Skate deck fundraiser planned to help build new Rash Field Park in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — The new Rash Field Park in Baltimore's Inner Harbor is under construction right now and will be a fun, safe space for you to enjoy by the end of the year.

Phase one of the project broke ground in January and will feature two playgrounds, a nature center and a pavilion with a waterfront cafe. It will also feature a state of the art skate park that will be located next to The Maryland Science Center. This portion of the project is expected to be finished by late 2021.

Waterfront Partnership is hosting an online auction to raise money for phase two of the project. There will be an online auction on April 8 and 9 of one of a kind skate decks painted by local students, artists, professional skater Joey Jett and filmmaker John Waters. For more information on the auction, go to https://www.biddingowl.com/Auction/home.cfm?auctionID=26075.

Phase two of the new Rash Field Park will restructure the seven existing volleyball courts, add a walking path around them and also add a soccer field for the community to enjoy. Millions of dollars are still needed to make plans a reality. The project is expected to take several years to complete.