Severna Park High School student creates PSA to raise awareness of Maryland's Move Over Law

SEVERNA PARK, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — An Arundel County student is using a class project to raise awareness of Maryland's Move Over Law.

Bryce Iselin, a junior at Severna Park High School, created a public service announcement to emphasize the importance of abiding by the law. He reached out to Corporal Bennett, his school resource officer, who helped him coordinate recordings with several local first responders. To watch Bryce's PSA, click here.

Bryce comes from a family of first responders and hopes his project will encourage drivers to slow down, change lines and save lives.