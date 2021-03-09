Several Baltimore businesses team up to donate more than 80k masks to teachers

BALTIMORE — Several Baltimore businesses have teamed up to help teachers that are returning to the classroom for in person learning.

The Local Fry, Toki Tako, Golden West Cafe and Thai Street donated 20% of recent sales to buy PPE. The group of restaurants had a goal of donating 2,500 masks. With tremendous support of its customers and extremely generous donations from corporations like Cintas, they were able to donate just over 31,000 disposable masks and approximately 50,000 cloth masks.

