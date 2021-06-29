Watch
S.M.A.R.T. encourages households to donate textiles, secdonary materials

Recycling your old clothes
Posted at 7:01 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 07:01:34-04

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — If you have been cleaning out your closet during the pandemic, S.M.A.R.T. encourages you to donate items to local shelters and charities. The non-profit estimates that 85% of households throws away items, most of which could be reused or recycled.

"It ends up in a landfill. Almost 100% of it could be be reused or recycled. When you talk about that 85%, that's equivalent to about eighty pounds per person throwing that much clothing away each year," Jackie King, Executive Director of S.M.A.R.T's Bel Air branch says.

Most textile donations will be reused for its original purpose. Approximately 30% of items will be recycled into wiping rags for the automobile industry, even turned into carpet padding or insulation for the construction of homes.

To learn more about best practices of recycling, click here.

