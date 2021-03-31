Rylee Strong: Harford County community rallies behind little girl severely injured in drunk driving crash in Churchville

BALTIMORE — A family's world was turned upside down after they were hit by a drunk driver. The crash happened on MD-136 in Churchville and forever changed the life of Rylee Ham of Delta, Pennsylvania.

Rylee was heading home from her grandparents' house the night before Halloween when a Jeep traveling in the wrong direction crashed into her family's vehicle. The entire right side of her body was crushed. She broke multiple bones and suffered a massive gash on her abdomen from the seatbelt that she is still recovering from months later. The most devastating effect was a traumatic brain injury that Rylee is still trying to recover from.

Alyssa Larkin, Rylee's mother, was also injured in the crash. She broke thirteen ribs and has recovered. She now spends everyday by her daughter's side at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Rylee has a long road ahead of her but just overcame a huge hurdle - having a trach removed so she can breathe on her own. Rylee is in a wheelchair and is unable to use her body or speak. She was recently released from pediatric intensive care and is currently in rehab.

As Rylee prepares to come home, the Harford County community has stepped up to help her adjust to life after the accident. Dan McGhee of the Agape Porjects spearheaded a project to renovate Rylee's home. Home Depot donated materials and Mark Wolinski of Marked Improvements completed the work free of charge.

Rylee's family is incredibly grateful for the community's support. The kindness and generosity of strangers is helping them get through this difficult, unimaginable time.

Rylee's medical bills have surpassed $1 million. If you would like to donate to the GoFund Me page to help her family, click here.