Rally Against Parkinson's hosts bull roast to fund free boxing program for people living with disease

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Rally Against Parkinson's is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year to help fund a free boxing program for people with the disease. The non profit organization was founded in 2018 by Steve Sappington of Harford County and provides resources to patients to help them fight back against symptoms.

The 3rd annual Thanks For Giving Bull Roast will be held on Saturday, November 6 at The Boumi Shriner's Temple in Rosedale. Tickets cost $60 and can be purchased here. All proceeds will be given to Rally Against Parkinson's.

Rally AgainstParkinson's funds Rock Steady Boxing, a program at Forest Hill Health and Fitness. Patients are empowered with each punch to rise above challenges and battle the disease. It is offered in person and also virtually. More information on the program, can be found here.

