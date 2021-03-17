Rage Against Addiction hosts interactive virtual run/walk to help addicts find a path to recovery

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Rage Against Addiction is hosting an interactive virtual run and walk to help connect drug addicts to resources they need to get on a path to recovery. The non-profit has saved thousands of lives and hopes you will support its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The annual run and walk is typically held at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air but will be a month long virtual event this April. Participants will be able to track their steps along a 100 mile online course from the Bay Bridge to Ocean City. The first person to reach the beach will receive a $100 Amazon gift card. The participant who raises the most money will win a 3 day vacation to Ocean City.

If you would like to learn more about Rage Against Addiction, go to https://www.rageagainstaddiction.org/. To sign up for the upcoming run and walk, go to https://runsignup.com/rageagainstaddiction [runsignup.com].