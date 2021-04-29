Preschool raises money for The Make-A-Wish Foundation with Art For Wishes raffle

BEL AIR, Md. — Preschoolers at The Learning Experience are helping The Make-a-Wish Foundation celebrate World Wish Day.

Students have made special wind chimes, flower pots, superhero capes and more that will be raffled off today to help grant wishes to critically ill children.

Learning Experience locations across the country are participating in the fundraiser and hope to raise more than $300,000 for The Make-A-Wish Foundation. If you would like to support Art For Wishes raffle, click here.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation began 41 years ago and grants a wish to a critcally ill child approximately every 34 seconds. To learn more about the organization, click here.

