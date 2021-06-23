Pompeian sponsors Beautification Grant Program for East Baltimore

EAST BALTIMORE — Baltimore is about to get more beautiful thanks to a new grant from Pompeian established to help clean up communities in East Baltimore. The funding will support a variety of projects like tree planting, school yard renovation and even fun water artwork.

The Health Harbor Initiative says work upstream is necessary to fight pollution downtown. "The health of our harbor is a reflection of our communities so the cleaner the communities are, the less pollution we will see in the Baltimore harbor. It's really important for us to work upstream and not just at the waterfront when we talk about cleaning up our waterways," Adam Lindquist, Director of The Healthy Harbor Initiative at The Waterfront Parternship of Baltimore says.

If you have a project idea for this grant, you are encouraged to submit an application here. In addition to funding, nominees will also receive educational resources and opportunities to learn more about Baltimore's environment. To qualify for the grant, you must live in one of the targeted thirteen neighborhoods in East Baltimore and must have a sponsoring 501c3 non-profit organization.