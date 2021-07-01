Pip The Beach Cat launches new book series that brings famous cat to Baltimore

OCEAN CITY, WORCESTER COUNTY — A beloved cat who has captured the hearts of beachgoers is making his way to Baltimore. Pip The Cat is known for his guide book series that take readers through fun adventures of Ocean City.

The 3-year-old orange tabby and his ghost writer, Emily Meadows, are excited to explore all the great things Baltimore has to offer. Pip will trade his surfboard in to attend Ravens and Orioles games, dine on crabcakes, meet hons in Hampden and visit the city's most popular landmarks.

Pip is also opening a Pip The Beach Cat store on Manklin Creek Road in South Ocean Pines, where he will host story times and perform tricks. He hopes to resume meet and greet visits at The Ocean Gallery on 2nd Street and the boardwalk later this summer. Pip also has a pen pal program and will respond to anyone that writes to him. For more information Pip's books, click here. You can also follow him on social media.