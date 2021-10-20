Watch
Perry Hall twins selected to be Scholastic Kids Press reporters

Posted at 6:43 AM, Oct 20, 2021
PERRY HALL, BALTIMORE COUNTY — Out of hundreds of applicants, a set of Perry Hall brothers have been selected to become Scholastic Kids Press reporters. They are the first ever twins ever to participate in the award winning program.

Logan and Gavin will write monthly stories for Scholastic publications and are excited and proud to represent the Baltimore community. Gavin looks forward to featuring a local artist, while Gavin hopes to interview Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

The Gracey twins are fifth graders at St. Joseph Fullerton. For more information on the Scholastic program, click here.

