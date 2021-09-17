Watch
Perry Hall mother creates bow business, raises $20k for pediatric cancer research

Mom makes and sells bows for pediatric cancer research
Posted at 8:22 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 08:22:28-04

PERRY HALL, BALTIMORE COUNTY — A Baltimore County mother was inspired to start a bow making business following her daughter's cancer diagnosis. Zoey's Boweys has raised more than $20,000 so far for pediatric cancer research.

Meyli Markward, of Perry Hall, hopes the bows will give confidence to girls like her daughter, Zoey, as they fight for their lives. Zoey was diagnosed with a rare form of neuroblastoma at just three months old. Doctors expected the cancer to go away with no treatment or intervention, however it has returned and spread to Zoey's rib. Zoey, now 2 years old, is currently undergoing rigorous chemotherapy at Johns Hopkins.

Zoey's family generously donates bows to kids fighting cancer or going through a tough time. If you know of a child in need or are interested in purchasing Zoey's Boweys' products, click here. Local pick up is also available.

