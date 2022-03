BALTIMORE — After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Pawject Runway is returning in-person this year and at a new venue.

Tickets are on sale for the fundraiser, which benefits Show Your Soft Side and BARCS. The event is being held on Friday April 29 at Pier Six Pavilion.

Adoptable dogs and cats from BARCS will strut their stuff down the runway with Softies from the Show Your Soft Side campaign.

To purchase tickets, click here.