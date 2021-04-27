Watch
Park Heights Renaissance announces winner of George E. Mitchell Fellowship Grant

Posted at 7:01 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 07:01:00-04

A Preakness tradition will honor the life of the late George E. Mitchell, a community leader dedicated to the Park Heights community. The Black-Eyed Susan Stakes was renamed in his honor last year and a fellowship grant will be awarded this year in his memory.

Park Heights Renaissance has selected Project Access to receive the first $25,000 grant. The organization supports an urban agriculture curriculum and gives children the opportunity to grow and harvest their own food. To learn more about Project Access, click here.

