Operation Warm is collecting new coats and shoes for Baltimore children in need

Posted at 7:41 AM, Sep 29, 2021
BALTIMORE — Operation Warm is in full force to help kids stay warm this winter. It is a nationwide nonprofit that partners with local organizations to distribute brand new coats and shoes to children in need.

Since 1998, Operation Warm has helped more than four million kids across the country. It looks forward to supporting children in Baltimore this fall and winter season. Since its inception, Operation Warm has given away forty thousands coats to children in the Baltimore area.

If you would like to donate to Operation Warm or are a nonprofit interested in applying for a donation, click here for more information. New coats cost approximately $25 and a pair of shoes costs about $20.

