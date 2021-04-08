Watch
Online auction starts Thursday to benefit construction of Jake’s Skate Park at Rash Field

Posted at 9:08 AM, Apr 08, 2021
BALTIMORE — An online auction is set to start Thursday to benefit the ongoing construction of Jake’s Skate Park at Rash Field in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Waterfront Partnership is hosting the fundraiser which will start at 9:00 a.m. and go through 9 p.m. Friday, April 9.

The auction features hand-painted skateboard decks from 50 professional and amateur artists from the Baltimore area including Robert McClintock, Crystal Moll and Joey Jett. Items range in themes from native flowers to Mr. Trash Wheel.

Expected to open late this year, the park is named in memory of Jake Owen who died in 2011 at the age of 5 from a distracted driver.

Designed by Grindline, the park will feature a bowl, mini ramps, rails, ledges and transfers that are accessible to all ages and abilities.

Local volunteers Cindy Conklin, Claire Broido Johnson, and other Federal Hill residents are credited with turning the park into a reality.

To check out the auction and bid, click here or watch the video below to learn more.


