Once Upon a Rodeo planned to benefit Harford County Public Library

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford County Public Library Foundation is hosting Once Upon a Rodeo to help bring more resources to the community.

It will be held on Saturday, June 19 at The Equestrian Center in Bel Air and is the first professionally sanctioned rodeo to be held in Harford County in more than 20 years.

The event will feature eight riding events, as well as story time and face painting for children. There will also be live musical performances by Frank Sullivan and the Dirty Kitchen Band

and Jimmie Allen.

Proceeds from Once Upon a Rodeo will fund programs like the library's summer reading challenge and winter reading events, and will also help build a new library branch in Darlington.

If you are interested in attending the event, tickets cost $30. There is also a VIP package available for $100. Admission is free for veterans, military service members, first responders and children under 10 years old. If kids over ten years old show their library card, they will also receive free admission.

For more information on Once Upon a Rodeo, click here.