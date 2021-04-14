Notre Dame of Maryland University now offers accelerated nursing program to help reduce nursing shortage

BALTIMORE — There are plenty of students passionate about a career in nursing, but many programs at universities are at capacity. Just over, 80,000 students were rejected from nursing programs in 2019 according to The American Association of Colleges of Nursing. The shortage is the reason why Notre Dame of Maryland University has recently expanded its nursing program.

Notre Dame of Maryland University now offers a 15 month accelerated program to students who already have a bachelor's degree in a non-nursing field. In addition to its traditional nursing program, students can now have the opportunity to complete an expedited curriculum through on campus learning

or through an online hybrid course. Hybrid students will still obtain hands on experience through the university's state of the art simulation lab and also through in person clinicals at top hospitals throughout the Baltimore region.

Maryland expects to need 10,000 new nurses in the next ten years. There is a more pronounced demand in Baltimore City as as the Bureau of Labor projects a 16% increased needs of RNs through 2026.

To learn more about the accelerated nursing program available at Notre Dame of Maryland University, click here.