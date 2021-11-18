Watch
Non-profit is collecting donations to take underprivileged kids shopping this Christmas

GTK: Collecting toys for children
Posted at 7:30 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 07:30:38-05

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The Agape Projects is once again hosting its annual toy run to brighten the holidays for less fortunate children in the community. President Dan McGhee started the project in 2009 and hopes to help 250 children this year.

Recipients of the toy drive will meet at a local Target and be given $75 to buy whatever they want. It is a rewarding experience that McGhee is proud to part of.

If you are interested in donating to the Agape Projects' Toy Run, click here. Every contribution is greatly appreciated.

