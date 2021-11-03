Watch
New Rash Field Park opens this Saturday in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

GTK: Rash Field Park opens Saturday
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 08:56:10-04

INNER HARBOR, BALTIMORE — After almost five years of construction, phase one of the brand new Rash Field Park will officially open this Saturday, November 6 in Baltimore's Inner Harbor. The attraction will feature two playgrounds, an interactive play area, skate park, trails, and plenty of fun spaces for kids to climb and explore.

Phase two of the park will take several more years to complete. Future plans include running tracks, a soccer field, and exercise equipment and classes.

The Waterfront Partnership will celebrate this weekend's opening with special clinics at the skate park, music and a variety of children's classes. For more information on the new Rash Field Park, click here.

