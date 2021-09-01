Mr. Trash Wheel Fan Fest coming up to celebrate the Baltimore icon

BALTIMORE — Mr. Trash Wheel has prevented nearly two tons of trash from entering Baltimore's Inner Harbor and will now be celebrated through a special fan fest event. It is typically held at The Peabody Heights Brewery but will be held virtually this year due to the pandemic.

Mr. Trash Wheel Fan Fest takes place October 4-8 and will feature daily art challenges and giveaways. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore is also inviting you to submit fun Mr. Trash Wheel art now through mid September.

To learn more about Mr. Trash Wheel Fan Fest or enter a piece of art work into the creative competition, click here.