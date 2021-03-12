Moveable Feast hosts in person bike ride to help feed Marylanders in need who are also battling a chronic illness

EASTERN SHORE — Moveable Feast is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year to help feed Marylanders in need who are also battling a chronic illness. The organization has amplified efforts to distribute nutritious, medically tailored meals during the pandemic and needs support more than ever.

The 9th annual Ride for the Feast will be held in person on May 1. 200 cyclists are expected to participate in a scenic bike route through the Eastern Shore. Cyclists will have the option to ride through a 40, 62 or 100 mile course.

If biking is not for you, you are encouraged to participate virtually. You can run or walk 100 miles from now until May or consider doing 100 burpees or jumping jacks instead. Any kind of support is greatly appreciated.

Moveable Feast hopes to raise $800,000 from this event. To sign up for Ride for the Feast, go to rideforthefeast.org. To learn more about Moveable Feast, go to mfeast.org for more information.