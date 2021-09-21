Moveable Feast hosts Dining Out For Life to help provide meals to critically ill Marylanders

BALTIMORE — Moveable Feast is hosting its 28th annual Dining Out For Life on Thursday, September 23. A portion of your bill at twenty five participating restaurants will help provide free, medically tailored meals to people living with a critical illness, who are also food insecure.

Moveable Feast delivers approximately 31,000 meals a meal to Marylanders suffering from serious illnesses. It hopes to raise more than $100,000 from this fundraiser. The organization also hopes Dining Out For Life will help support local businesses impacted by the pandemic.

To learn more about Dining Out For Life and the restaurants participating in the fundraiser, click here.