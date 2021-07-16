Watch
Mountain Christian Church hosts Second Saturday Serve to help community members in need

Posted at 7:22 AM, Jul 16, 2021
ABINGDON, HARFORD COUNTY — Mountain Christian Church is making a difference in the Harford County community through its Second Saturday Serve program. Volunteers tackle different projects like yard maintenance, painting, grocery shopping, etc. every month to help families in need.

Every mission, no matter how big or small, is rewarding for Associate Campus. She welcomes everyone to join the church's effort to make a difference. "Anybody that wants to come and help is welcome and we just love to be able to have as many hands as possible. I think it's just such a good representation of what it looks to be for a community. We're open handed with the way we serve and we're open handed in inviting anyone that wants to join us that wants to," Willey said.

For more information on volunteering, click here. To submit an application for assistance, click here.

