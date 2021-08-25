Mosaic Christian Church kicks off Impact Week to make a difference in the community

ELKRIDGE, HOWARD COUNTY — Mosaic Christian Church in Elkridge has kicked off its 7th annual Impact Week to make a difference in the community. Parishoners are completing one hundred projects to help communities in Howard County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.

The church has partnered with twenty two different non profit organizations to complete a variety of projects. They include, but are not limited to, helping food shelters, rejuvenating community gardens, picking up trash and renovating schools. There is no job too big or too small for the church to tackle.

Mosaic Christian Church is still looking for volunteering for Impact Week. If you are interested in helping, you do not need to be a member of the church to participate. Click here for more information.