Moore Crunch pretzels now available at Camden Yards

Marcus Moore
Posted at 1:07 PM, Jul 14, 2023
BALTIMORE — Moore Crunch pretzels are now available for purchase at Oriole Park!

They can be found at the B&O Markets located along the first and third baseline on the Lower Concourse and at Boog's General Store on the Club Level.

The pretzel company is founded and operated by Marcus Moore, an Annapolis native with autism.

Moore found that a lot of companies wouldn't hire him, so he started his own.

His goal is to grow Moore Crunch so he can hire other individuals with autism and help them care for themselves.

Back in April, Governor Wes Moore proclaimed the month as Autism Acceptance Month.

To order some of his pretzels, click here.

