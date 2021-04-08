Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland hosts culinary fundraiser that ships food tasting kits straight to your home

BALTIMORE — Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland is inviting you to its annual Night of a Millions fundraiser on May 17. Due to the pandemic, the event will be virtual this year but will still give you the opportunity to try amazing food and support an important cause.

Tasting kits will be conveniently shipped directly to your home. They will include shrimp and grits from Chef's Expressions at The Manor, pasta primavera from Cosima, and a delicious cake jar from Cake By Jason in Timonium.

You will have the chance to dine with others virtually and participate in question and answer sessions with a variety of chefs. Raven Bradley Bozeman and his wife, Nikki, will also make a special appearance.

If you would like participate in Night of a Million Meals, the meal kit and virtual event costs $75. To reserve your ticket, click here. Proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels and help provide millions of meals to Marylanders in need.