MDSPCA opens Kindness for Paws Art Store to raise money for animals in need

BALTIMORE — The Maryland SPCA has launched the Kindness for Paws Art Store to raise money for animals in need. It is selling a variety of art work created by local students throughout Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Harford County.

The store is selling everything from t-shirts to beach towels, even shower curtains! All proceeds will help save homeless animals and also support families with pet food and veterinary care assistance.

To learn more about the Kindness for Paws Art Store, click here.