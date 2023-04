TIMONIUM, Md. — The 2023 Maryland State Fair returns this summer and is open for three long weekends, starting August 24.

The 142nd annual fair features food, games and rides.

It's main purpose is to showcase the state's agricultural roots.

It will be held from August 24 to September 10.

