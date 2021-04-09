Maryland SPCA's Festival for the Animals is virtual for 2021

BALTIMORE — The Maryland SPCA's largest fundraiser of the year is once again going virtual because of the pandemic.

Participants can register to take part in the Festival for the Animals, which runs through April 17, and either raise money individually or through a fundraising team.

The goal is to raise $165,000 but the hope is to surpass that number because the need is so great, said Andy Beres, the marketing and communications director for the Maryland SPCA.

"We’re continuing to help animals find forever homes with virtual adoptions, we’re providing pet food assistance and vet care to struggling families to help them keep their dogs and cats," he said. "It has been a year of tremendous challenge but we’ve stepped up to the plate and our community has stepped up to the plate supporting us."

Registration is $29 and includes a t-shirt and commemorative medal. Participants can also log their miles for the festival's walkathon.

For information on how to register for this fundraiser, click here.