Made in Baltimore holiday pop-up-shop open in Remington

BALTIMORE — Shop local this holiday season with a trip to the Made in Baltimore pop-up store.

This year, the shop is located at 2700 Remington Avenue in the Remington Row building. It features products from dozens of makers and manufacturers in Baltimore, from clothing and jewelry, to home goods, even food.

"The foot traffic has been awesome, lots of people have been coming through. We have been selling out of products and needing to restock every week," said Andy Cook, executive director of the Made in Baltimore program. "Really, we couldn’t be more excited about the support we’ve gotten from both the local community and people far and wide."

Made in Baltimore is part of the Baltimore Development Corporation and provides resources and services to small business owners in the city.

Jo-Ann Enwezor became a member of Made in Baltimore when she moved to Baltimore from New York in 2017. She owns a company called We Are Maud, which connects makers locally and around the world with opportunities to sell their products and make money.

"[Made in Baltimore has] been really great supporters of my business and the different iterations of it," she said.

Enwezor is also the shop manager at the pop-up store. She said they don't get many window shoppers, that most of the customers come with the intention to shop and spend money. Cook said some days there is a line at the door waiting for it to open.

"The traffic in here has been ridiculous so I think some of the makers are really surprised at how much the volume that they’ve been selling, that doesn’t necessarily happen outside of networks like this," Enwezor said.

Cook said they hope the support they've seen over the last few weeks will continue for the makers beyond the holiday season.

"It’s also really about platform and helping them find new customers. Maybe you repeat customers, that may develop some new fans of these products that would continue to come back and find them selling through their own websites or other retailers around the city."

Made in Baltimore also has an online store, which can be found here.

The store is open Thursday-Saturday 12 to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open November 18 to December 23 and January 6-9.