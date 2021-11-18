Lovelyarns' 500 Hats Project collecting handmade winter hats, accessories for kids in need

BALTIMORE — A yarn shop in Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood is collecting handmade winter accessories for kids in need.

Lovelyarns Shop is taking knitted or crochet hats, scarves and mittens for its 500 Hats Project.

"Giving a hat and keeping somebody warm, it's a small personal way to share your love with somebody else," said Melissa Salzman, owner of Lovelyarns.

The donations will be distributed to kids in need in Baltimore with the help of the Young Lawyers Division of the Baltimore City Homeless Children Department and the Enoch Pratt Library's Warm Hats initiative.

Last year, Salzman collected more than 2,000 items and hopes to surpass that number this year.

"I just love and appreciate everybody who has come and donated some hats, and hopefully we'll see more of them before mid-December when we plan to give the hats away," she said.

Salzman says the deadline to drop off donations is December 15. You can drop off the items at Lovelyarns Shop located at 3610 Falls Road in Hampden.

Fully vaccinated stitchers can join a working group, 'Sip-n-Stitch' every other Thursday from 7-9 p.m. They also have a YouTube channel with tutorials to help stitchers of all abilities.