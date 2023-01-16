Watch Now
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Looking for something to do on MLK Day? We got you covered!

REV. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gestures and shouts to his congregation in Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. on April 30, 1967 as he urges America to repent and abandon what he called its "Tragic, reckless adventure in Vietnam." (AP Photo)
REV. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 08:00:28-05

BALTIMORE — MLK Day is here, and that means plenty of organizations are holding events.

Outside of the MLK Day parade, here's a list of events we've complied scheduled for the holiday.

The 6th Branch (T6B), a Baltimore-based, veteran-led neighborhood organization will host 300+ volunteers at a community clean-up and project kickoff in Midway. This project celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service and action. They look to improve the lot in the 1100 block of E. North Avenue.

Lexington Market merchants are hosting a giveaway on the holiday to provide services and hot meals for the homeless community of Baltimore. From 12-2pm there will be a resource fair and from 3-5pm they'll be hosting a community lunch.

CareFirst volunteers will be will be in various communities across the state on the day of the holiday. They'll be in Baltimore, Annapolis and Howard County. The volunteers in Baltimore will be making blankets for the homeless and making tug toys for the Warrior Canine Connection. In Annapolis, they'll be creating stress kits for Veterans and Care kits and mental health toolkits for students. Howard County volunteers will be prepping items and packing grocery orders for deliveries.

Woodlawn High School will be sponsoring a campus clean up to celebrate the day. The students, alumni and BCPS family will be working to give back to the community. The Warriors Hand Pantry will be refreshed with food and items for students in need and cleaning up the Baltimore County Woodlawn Library green area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices