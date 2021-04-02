Watch
Local brewery raises awareness and money for the fight against colon cancer

DuClaw Brewing Company
DuClaw's Give a Crap Challenge
Posted at 3:41 PM, Apr 02, 2021
BALTIMORE — A local brewery raises awareness and money for the fight against colon cancer!

Duclaw's ‘Thanks for Giving a Crap’ beer is part of a collaboration between the brewing company, Squatty Potty and the Colon Cancer Foundation.

It’s a variation on Duclaw's ‘Sour Me Unicorn Farts’ glittery fruity pebbles sour ale, but they added graham cracker to it.

For an $85 contribution, you'll get a 6-pack of the beer by mail, a colon cancer screening test for you or a loved one and a squatty potty!

The money will help the colon cancer foundation reach their goal of donating 10,000 colon cancer screenings to under-served communities this year.

The ‘Thanks for Giving a Crap’ beer has raised more than $20,000.

