Lexington Market is looking for artists to create two permanent installations at new plaza

BALTIMORE — Lexington Market is calling on artists to apply for the opportunity to create two permanent installations at its new plaza.

Artists living in Maryland or its bordering states: Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. are eligible to apply for the project. Applications must be submitted by Tuesday, March 23 to https://bopaartscouncil.submittable.com/submit/188169/lexington-market-request-for-qualifications-rfq. Artists can apply individually or as a group. Winners will be announced in July. The selected artists will receive $150,000 to construct each project.

The transformation will be home to more than 50 diverse vendors. Apply to become a vendor here: https://transformlexington.com/https://transformlexington.com/. Vendor applications will be accepted through Friday, March 19.

The new Lexington Market is being built on the market's existing south parking lot. Its plaza will connect Eutaw and Paca Streets and make Lexington Street a walkable, urban green space. Seawall Developments expect construction to be finished in early 2022.