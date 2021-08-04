Watch
NewsGood To Know

Actions

Kitten miraculously survives 7 hour drive trapped inside car from Outer Banks to Baltimore

Videos
Baltimore family rescues cat
Posted at 6:35 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 06:35:37-04

BALTIMORE — Courtney and Andrew Haller of Baltimore never thought they would return from their Outer Banks vacation with a new family member. On their way home, they spotted a kitten on the side of the highway but when they pulled over it was nowhere to be found. It was not until the next day they heard meows for help.

The kitten jumped inside the wheel well of the Haller's vehicle and lodged its way inside the car's frame. With help from neighbors, the car was taken apart and the kitten was rescued. It survived the 7 hour trek from North Carolina to Maryland without a scratch.

Courtney and Andrew have named the kitten "Rider." They are thankful the kitten has come into their lives and plan on showering it with lots of love in the years to come.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019