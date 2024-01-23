Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center giving back to the community

BALTIMORE, MD — Many of us have no idea what do to with old treadmills, that still have a lot of life left, but just don't get the use.

Well, leaders at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center found a way to repurpose some equipment.

The medical center recently donated fitness equipment to Baltimore City College's athletic program.

Rowers, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and treadmills will now be accessible to high school students to help promote physical activity, "The weight room equipment will aid in the development of healthy habits and help tackle the rising issue of obesity,” says Rolynda Contee, CAA, director of athletics at Baltimore City College. “Most importantly, it will empower our students to make positive choices to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Don't worry, the employees at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center now have alternative fitness resources.

