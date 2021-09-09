John Carroll student's mother remembers her son as community plans run in his memory

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford County community is remembering a John Carroll County who tragically passed away in May. Bailey Bullock, 16, suffered from Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome and went into cardiac arrest after track practice. He had a passion for sports, excelled in academics and even volunteered at The Balmaine Assisted Living Center.

Bailey's death is unimaginable for the Bullock family but they are comforted by the support they have received from the community. The Heart and Soul Foundation has been established in Bailey's honor. His friends and the Volun-Teen Leo Club of Bel Air have organized an upcoming 5k run on September 19 to honor the student athlete. It will benefit The American Heart Association and hopes to fund a college scholarship in Bailey's honor.

Bailey's family is grateful for the community's support and dedication to keeping his memory alive. "We're forever thankful but at the same time we are definitely mourning , we're hurting. It's bittersweet. We are definitely thankful for the support, but at the same token, that's my youngest. We're all mourning that we lost our Bailey," Patrice Bullock said.

If you would like to sign up for Bailey's Heart and Soul 5k charity run, you will need to register by Friday, September 10. If you are interested in participating in the event or would like to make a donation in Bailey's honor, click here.