'I want my fairy-tale ending': Federal Hill bar owner participates in Netflix dating show

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore bar owner is currently featured in a new Netflix reality series.

Age of Attraction is a dating show where singles mingle without knowing how old their potential love interest is.

"When a couple feels ready to level up, they’ll commit to each other before revealing their ages," Netflix explains.

Andrew Wheeler is among the cast members.

According to his LinkedIn, Wheeler owns Locals Only a late night pizza and cocktail spot in Federal Hill.

Wheeler describes himself on the show like this...

“I’m Jude Law in The Holiday, and I want my fairy-tale ending. Who will be [my] Cameron Diaz?"

The 38-year-old father adds his goal in the series is to "find someone willing to step in as a stepmother to [his] two daughters."

Age of Attraction is hosted by Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, and is streaming now.