Humanitarian group continues efforts despite gun incident

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman has made it her life's work to make sure the city's homeless population gets a hand up, launching the Baltimore Humanitarian.

They're service Tuesday was almost interrupted by a serious scare.

Sloane Lipkin, the founding member of Baltimore Humanitarian and the group were getting ready to give out some of the bags they prepared for nearly when they were approached by a man with a gun.

"He unfortunately walked by, seemed to be struggling with some mental health and actually pulled a gun on everybody standing here so we quickly went away," Lipkin recalled.

Lipkin and the group credit a security guard who jumped right in and called the police, likely preventing what could've been a much different outcome.

"Thankful to law enforcement for getting on it pretty quick and tracking the guy down and we hear that he's in custody," she said.

But that didn't stop their effort.

Shortly after they continued distributing care packages full of hygiene products and donated food from 'The Door'.

One of the volunteers, a part of the group, tells us serving those in the community makes her feel at home.

Even though she's only been in Baltimore for months now as a student.

"There's a little bit of a release. I Think how everyone feels when they help someone. I mean you don't know or appreciate how much it helps people because we have it accessible to us all the time," she said.

She and her colleagues are hoping more folks get involved with the Baltimore Humanitarian highlighting the outpouring of gratitude they receive for their efforts.

"It was an opportunity to just do more in a way we were not able to. You can see it in their eyes how much they appreciate it," she shared.