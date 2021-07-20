Howard County teen raises $2k for Johns Hopkins Children's Center through Super Mario gaming marathon

COLUMBIA, HOWARD COUNTY — Theo Lazarou of Columbia is using his passion for video games to raise money for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center. He just recently finished a 24-hour Super Mario gaming marathon on the popular live streaming platform, Twitch.

The incoming UMBC freshman more than doubled his goal and was able to raise $700. This is the second gaming marathon that Theo has particpated in. Overall, he has raised approximately $2,000 to support pediatric leukemia research.

"They are near and dear to me because Johns Hopkins is where I was born. I've seen many young kids have their lives taken early on by leukemia, so anything I can do to help, maybe contribute to one day finding a cure is just awesome. I love that i can do it with my passion," Lazarou said.

Theo looks forward to continuing gaming marathons and raising additional money for the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.