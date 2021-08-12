Howard County family hosts Pirate Adventure scavenger hunts to help local charities

HOWARD COUNTY — Pirate Adventures are underway right now in Howard County to support local non-profit organizations and charities. The fun, family friendly scavenger hunts are held monthly and take you through some of Maryland's most beautiful trails. Each trail has five clues and ends with a special treasure chest full of coins, jewels and toys.

It costs $5 per family to participate or $20 for up to twenty pirates. This month's pirate adventure will support The Howard County Police Department's youth programs. Proceeds in September will be given to The Magic Yarn Project, a non-profit dedicated to brightening spirits of young cancer patients.

To learn more about Pirate Adventures, click here.