Hotel Revival celebrates Earth Day with free virtual and in-person events

Earth day!
Posted at 7:42 AM, Apr 15, 2021
2021-04-15

MOUNT VERNON, BALTIMORE — Hotel Revival is hosting several events to honor Earth Day. Celebrations begin today at 11A.M. with a live discussion on their Facebook page. You can hear directly from local entrepreneurs as they talk about sustainable products and ways to incorporate green initiatives into your everyday life.

The hotel also inviting you to an in-person open house next Thursday, which is Earth Day. You will have the opportunity to speak with associates from Hungry Harvest, Keepers Vintage and Lor Tush.

Hotel Revival is located at 101 W. Monument Street in Baltimore. To view their Facebook Live, click here.

