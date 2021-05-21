Watch
Hopkins and Kennedy Krieger offer specialized COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people with disabilities

Drive-thru vaccination clinic on Sunday
Posted at 6:54 AM, May 21, 2021
BALTIMORE — Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Kennedy Krieger Institute have partnered together to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic. It is designed for people with disabilities who are 12 years of age and older, as well as their families and caregivers.

The clinic offers a sensory friendly environment with minimal sights and sounds and a team of professionals on site to help calm fears of vaccination.

The vaccination drive thru is scheduled for this Sunday, May 23
at the outpatient parking garage of the Kennedy Krieger Institute. Second doses will be given on June 13. To register, click here.

