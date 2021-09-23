Harford County volunteers make Halloween costumes for kids in wheelchairs

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Dressing up for Halloween is a fun tradition for kids, but it can be a challenge for some children who are in wheelchairs. That is why the Harford County Government has partnered with The Harford Center and Mt. Zion Church to create special costumes

and make the holiday memorable for all kids.

Volunteers will start building costumes two days before Halloween. Selections in years past have included a Star Wars' X-wing, princess carriage, ice cream truck and turtle from Finding Nemo. The project was such a success in 2019, that volunteers look forward to making it a long lasting tradition.

There will be an all inclusive trick or treating event for the kids at Mt. Zion Church on October 30. To learn more about this project, click here.