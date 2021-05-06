Harford County teens take on new project after raising $22k for families fighting cancer

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Volun-Teen just wrapped up a very successful fundraiser for Upper Chesapeake's cancer lifenet program. The non-profit, comprised of teenagers in Harford County, got creative with covid-safe fundraisers and it paid off. The group hoped to raise $5,000 and was able to collect a record breaking, grand total of $22,000 for the hospital. The funding will help approximately 1,500 families affected by cancer.

The non-profit organization is now taking on a new project to help Anna's House, an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims and also homeless families. It is in the process of renovating the shelter's playroom for kids, many who arrive with no belongings. The group has collected games, toys and books and also plans to freshly paint the playroom.

Volun-Teen is always looking for projects to help the Harford County community. If you are interested in volunteering for the organization, click here.