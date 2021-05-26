Watch
Harford County teens install positive signs throughout Bel Air for Mental Health Awareness Month

VolunTeen is doing good!
Posted at 7:35 AM, May 26, 2021
BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Volun-Teen is promoting positivity for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Students involved with the organization installed signs with positive messages along Main Street in Bel Air to help people in need of a pick me up. The signs offer words of encourage like "you matter" and "keep going." The town of Bel Air hopes Volun-Teen will continue the project in the future.

This project is one of many ways Volun-Teen gives back to the community. If you are interested in learning more about the organization, click here.

